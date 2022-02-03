Olympian Kim Meylemans allowed to leave Beijing Covid isolation after emotional plea

(CNN) A Belgian Olympian has been released from isolation in Beijing, following an emotional plea for help about her treatment ahead of the Winter Games.

Kim Meylemans was forced into isolation after she had tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in the Chinese capital.

She thought she could leave the facility after three days of isolation and two consecutive negative tests, she said on Instagram Wednesday.

But instead of returning to the Olympic Village, the 25-year-old skeleton racer was taken to a separate government facility, she added.

Fighting through tears, she said she may never get to enter the Beijing Winter Olympics Village.

