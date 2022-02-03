UK government bans virginity testing, but has still not apologised for past abuses on immigrants

This story is part of As Equals , CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs .

(CNN) Last week the UK government added a clause to its Health and Care Bill that would make hymenoplasty -- or "virginity repair" surgery -- illegal in England and Wales. In November 2021, " virginity testing " also became a criminal offence.

The member of the British Parliament who proposed the changes to the law, Richard Holden, spoke of being "tipped over the edge" after a radio story almost two years ago made him aware of these two inextricably linked practices that predominantly affect immigrant women in the UK.

"I couldn't believe it was still happening or that nobody had taken it up," Holden told CNN. "I knew I had to campaign to change the law."

A government spokesperson told CNN that the amendments were evidence of a commitment to "safeguard all women and break down the pervasive myths that surround virginity and a woman's sexuality."

While the proposed changes have been welcomed, Britain has a checkered history with virginity testing. In the 1970s, immigration officers did not safeguard all women with the state conducting virginity testing on the same demographic it is now trying to protect.

The UK Home Office tested women as a means of immigration control and for this, a formal apology has never been issued.

The clearance interview

Balraj Purewal, director of the Indian Workers' Association in the UK, remembers the day he learned about the violations taking place at UK borders.

It was 24 January 1979 and a visibly baffled young Indian man had come to the offices of the Southall Youth Movement (SYM) seeking help. The man told Purewal that he couldn't fathom why his fiancée, who had just landed in London, was bleeding and seemed traumatized.

He explained to the young SYM activist that while he had been waiting for his partner at Heathrow airport, immigration and medical officers had whisked her away for a "clearance interview". When she finally came out of the room, the 35-year-old Indian school teacher wouldn't speak. "Something must have happened to her in the immigration room," Purewal recalls being told.

It would take both men a few days to learn that she had undergone a so-called two-finger virginity test at the UK's largest airport.

Balraj Purewal, currently with Indian Workers' Association, was among the first to know about abuses at Heathrow.

The schoolteacher's abuse received national attention after she shared her experience with The Guardian , describing how a medical inspector had examined her to confirm she had not borne children and was in fact entering the country as a virgin, to be married.

Archival records from the Home Office, seen by CNN, show that immigration officials suspected the woman was lying about her age and marital status, and sought permission for a doctor to conduct the internal examination.

After the story went public, the department responsible for immigration, security, law and order, the Home Office, offered the young woman £500 amid news reports that her partner had planned to file a writ against the Home Office.

The evidence of the proposed payoff was later found by two Australian academics,