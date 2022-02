UK government bans virginity testing, but has still not apologised for past abuses on immigrants

This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

(CNN) Last week the UK government added a clause to its Health and Care Bill that would make hymenoplasty -- or "virginity repair" surgery -- illegal in England and Wales. In November 2021, "virginity testing" also became a criminal offence.

According to an article on BMJ Global Health , "'virginity' testing involves visual inspection of the hymenal membrane by a medical professional. In some cases, the examination includes a 'two-finger' test to assess the size of the vaginal opening."

The member of the British Parliament who proposed the changes to the law, Richard Holden, spoke of being "tipped over the edge" after a radio story almost two years ago made him aware of these two inextricably linked practices that predominantly affect immigrant women in the UK.

"I couldn't believe it was still happening or that nobody had taken it up," Holden told CNN. "I knew I had to campaign to change the law."

Read More