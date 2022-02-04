Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Saudi International due to injuries

(CNN)Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the Saudi International ahead of the second round due to injuries.
The world No. 9 shot a three-over first-round 73, including a triple-bogey on the seventh hole, on Thursday at the Royal Greens Gold and Country Club.
And the organizers of the tournament confirmed that the 28-year-old DeChambeau has pulled out due to a left hand and a left hip injury.
DeChambeau's withdrawal comes amid rumors swirling about the US golf star being offered huge financial incentives to join a Super Golf League.
According to UK media reports, DeChambeau was reportedly offered over $135.7 million (£100 million) to be the face of the new league.
However, in a reply to a post from 'Breezy Golf' on Instagram which mentioned the rumors, DeChambeau delivered a one-word response: "Wrong," though it wasn't not clear whether the American golfer was saying the figure stated was inaccurate or whether he had been approached by the new league.
The Super League is reportedly a Saudi-backed proposed venture which is attempting to attract golfers away from golf's main tours -- the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour -- with offers of big money.
Ahead of the Saudi International tournament, US golfer Dustin described the venture as "a really good concept."
"I think it makes it a little more interesting for the fans and for the players. Yeah, I like the concept," added the two major champion.
DeChambeau's early exit in Saudi Arabia continues a tough start to 2022 for the 2020 US Open champion.
He tied 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions during the first event of the year, withdrew before the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii citing a wrist injury, and missed the cut at Farmers Insurance Open last week.
It was his first missed cut since last July.