Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Saudi International due to injuries

(CNN) Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the Saudi International ahead of the second round due to injuries.

The world No. 9 shot a three-over first-round 73, including a triple-bogey on the seventh hole, on Thursday at the Royal Greens Gold and Country Club.

And the organizers of the tournament confirmed that the 28-year-old DeChambeau has pulled out due to a left hand and a left hip injury.

DeChambeau's withdrawal comes amid rumors swirling about the US golf star being offered huge financial incentives to join a Super Golf League.

According to UK media reports, DeChambeau was reportedly offered over $135.7 million (£100 million) to be the face of the new league.

