    Hall of Famer Bill Fitch, who led Boston Celtics to NBA title in 1981, dies at 89

    By Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 0528 GMT (1328 HKT) February 4, 2022

    Bill Fitch was head coach of the Boston Celtics when they won the NBA title in 1981.

    (CNN)The basketball world is mourning the death of Bill Fitch, the legendary Hall of Fame NBA head coach who won the NBA Finals in 1981 with the Boston Celtics. He was 89.

    "Bill served 25 seasons as an NBA head coach and mentored countless players and coaches," the NBA said in a tweet. "Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."
    Fitch won 944 regular-season games in his career, 11th all-time among coaches.
      The National Basketball Coaches Association said, "The NBCA joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of longtime Coach, Bill Fitch. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fitch family during this very difficult time."
        NBCA president and Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said in a statement, "A great coach, a great man, and a great builder of franchises. He will be missed."
        The Washington Post reported that, according to Carlisle, Fitch's daughter Marcy Ann Coville said he had died in Conroe, Texas.
