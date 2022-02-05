(CNN) US snowboarder Shaun White says a spate of injuries influenced his decision to retire after the Beijing Games, as the 35-year-old calls time on an illustrious career.

"I was in Austria. The pipe wasn't the best conditions. I had this ankle issue which prevented me from competing further at the Mammoth qualification," White, who is competing at his fifth Olympics, told reporters.

"I had this knee issue from where I had surgery in the summer before, and I injured my back working out randomly," added White.

"And on the chairlift ride, the mountain was closing and no one was around, and I was watching the sun go down, and it just hit me. I was like, 'this is it, these are the signs.'

"It was a very sad and surreal moment, but very joyous as well. I reflected on all the things I've done, and looked at that sunset going down, and I thought: 'Next time I'm here I won't be stressed about learning tricks.'

Read More