Harold Varner III sinks monster eagle putt on final hole to win the 2022 Saudi International

(CNN) Harold Varner III drained a huge eagle putt on the 18th hole of the final round to snatch victory at the 2022 Saudi International on Sunday.

A shot behind Bubba Watson and off the front edge of the 18th, Varner's hopes had looked to have slipped away.

Undeterred, the US golfer hit a winding, weaving putt that eventually found the hole to clinch a dramatic win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

It sparked jubilant scenes from Varner, who embraced his caddy Chris Rice as they celebrated on the green.

The official Saudi International Twitter account reacted to the events, saying : "WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?"

Read More