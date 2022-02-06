New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl

(CNN) New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and charged with "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm," a news release from the department said.

The investigation began when officers were dispatched to a hospital Saturday around 5:50 p.m. "where a person was reporting a battery," Las Vegas police said.

"The victim reported being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard," the release said. Police said their investigation led them to charge Kamara.

He was located Sunday and taken into custody without incident, police said.

