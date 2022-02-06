(CNN) Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wasn't even born when New Zealand ended its 40-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal in 1992. On Sunday, she soared through the air at Beijing's Genting Snow Park to claim her country's first ever gold at a Winter Games.

The 20-year-old put in a remarkable final run to claim the gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event, snatching victory from Team USA's Julia Marino at the death.

Sadowski-Synnott had thrown down the gauntlet with a benchmark setting 84.51 on her first effort, but a disastrous second round opened the door for Marino to edge ahead with 87.68 heading into the third and final run.

It left the Kiwi requiring a near-flawless performance in the most pressurized of circumstances, and the 20-year-old delivered emphatically -- a jaw-dropping final run rewarding her with a 92.88 score, over five points clear of Marino's best attempt in second, and a historic gold medal.

"I tried to think last night what it would mean if I managed to land my run and come away with gold, and it feels unreal," Sadowski-Synnott told reporters

Read More