    Jordan Spieth says he's glad he 'didn't fall off' cliff after hitting 'life and death' shot

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1500 GMT (2300 HKT) February 7, 2022

    Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Then there are the cliffs ...
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    Then there are the cliffs ...
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Spieth&#39;s drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    Spieth's drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    &quot;I&#39;ve never had a life and death situation on a shot before,&quot; said Spieth after his round.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    "I've never had a life and death situation on a shot before," said Spieth after his round.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    &quot;I thought I wouldn&#39;t really have nerves the rest of the day after that one,&quot; added Spieth.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    "I thought I wouldn't really have nerves the rest of the day after that one," added Spieth.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    &quot;I&#39;m glad I finished the round and didn&#39;t fall off that cliff,&quot; quipped Spieth after his round.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    "I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff," quipped Spieth after his round.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Spieth and caddie Michael Greller hug after the US golfer made his putt on the eighth green to salvage a par.
    Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
    Spieth and caddie Michael Greller hug after the US golfer made his putt on the eighth green to salvage a par.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    jordan spieth veiwspebbe beachjordan spieth cliff shot 1jordan spieth cliff shot 5jordan spieth cliff shot 2jordan spieth cliff shot 7jordan spieth cliff shot 4jordan spieth cliff shot 3jordan spieth cliff shot 6jordan spieth cliff shot 8