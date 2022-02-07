Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life Then there are the cliffs ... Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life Spieth's drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life "I've never had a life and death situation on a shot before," said Spieth after his round. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life "I thought I wouldn't really have nerves the rest of the day after that one," added Spieth. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life "I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff," quipped Spieth after his round. Hide Caption 9 of 10