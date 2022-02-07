Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views.
As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire.
Then there are the cliffs ...
As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
Spieth's drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff.
"I've never had a life and death situation on a shot before," said Spieth after his round.
"I thought I wouldn't really have nerves the rest of the day after that one," added Spieth.
Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green.
"I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff," quipped Spieth after his round.
Spieth and caddie Michael Greller hug after the US golfer made his putt on the eighth green to salvage a par.