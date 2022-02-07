(CNN) Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva made history at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday as she became the first woman to land a quad at the Games.

The 15-year-old Valieva landed two quads in the team event as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) secured gold ahead of USA in silver and Japan in bronze at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

"It's been quite overwhelming. I was very nervous, but I am just glad I was able to execute all of my elements well," Valieva told reporters.

"To perform with a team like this means everything. We all did such a good job. I'm very proud of my team."

Valieva executed a quad Salchow -- which involves four complete rotations in the air -- while performing to Ravel's "Bolero" in the free skate.

