Houston Texans hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as head coach

(CNN) The Houston Texans announced Monday the hiring of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as the franchise's next head coach.

Smith has previously served as a head coach twice in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined the Texans' staff prior to the 2021 season from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was the school's head football coach from 2016 to 2020.

Smith, who is Black, is the second person of color to be hired as an NFL head coach this offseason. The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday they hired Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial, as their new head coach.

"I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players," said Smith, per a team statement. "I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I'm ready to get to work and build it together."

"A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years," said Texans general manager Nick Caserio. "We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward.

