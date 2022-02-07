Max Parrot: Canadian snowboarder wins Olympic gold, three years after cancer diagnosis

(CNN) Snowboarder Max Parrot won an Winter Olympic gold medal in Beijing on Monday, just over three years after the Canadian was diagnosed with cancer.

Having won silver in the men's slopestyle event at PyeongChang four years ago, the 27-year-old went one better at the Genting Snow Park to secure his first ever Olympic gold medal.

His best score of 90.96 was enough to beat Chinese 17-year-old Su Yiming's best attempt of 88.70, and compatriot Mark McMorris' bronze medal performance made it two Canadians on the podium.

Diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2018, Parrot underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy before announcing in July 2019 that he had "won" against cancer.

Speaking after triumph in Beijing, Parrot reflected on his "nightmare" journey over the past four years.

Read More