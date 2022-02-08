Haitian Prime Minister involved in planning the President's assassination, says judge who oversaw case

CNN Exclusive: Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) In early September, a dozen heavily armed members of an elite team of Haitian law enforcement sat quietly in several undercover vehicles in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the stillness of the night pierced only by the occasional motorcycle passing by.

The veteran officers had all gone after high-profile targets before -- oligarchs, drug traffickers, gang leaders, even politicians.

But this operation felt different, according to extensive conversations CNN had with two sources involved in its planning.

This time, if they successfully executed their mission, the sources said it would change the trajectory of an entire nation by helping investigators prove their country's prime minister was connected to an assassination.

Roughly two months earlier, in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in the presidential residence.

Read More