Haitian Prime Minister involved in planning the President's assassination, says judge who oversaw case
Updated 1322 GMT (2122 HKT) February 8, 2022
CNN Exclusive: Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN)In early September, a dozen heavily armed members of an elite team of Haitian law enforcement sat quietly in several undercover vehicles in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the stillness of the night pierced only by the occasional motorcycle passing by.
The veteran officers had all gone after high-profile targets before -- oligarchs, drug traffickers, gang leaders, even politicians.
But this operation felt different, according to extensive conversations CNN had with two sources involved in its planning.
This time, if they successfully executed their mission, the sources said it would change the trajectory of an entire nation by helping investigators prove their country's prime minister was connected to an assassination.
Roughly two months earlier, in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in the presidential residence.
More than two dozen armed men swarmed the president's compound where they encountered little to no resistance from security forces there to protect the president.
Moïse was shot 12 times and killed. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot multiple times but survived.
The man in charge of organizing the assassination squad, according to Haitian authorities, was a former Haitian anti-corruption official named Joseph Felix Badio, who was on the run.
But on that early September night, those undercover officers thought they knew exactly where Badio would be: at a meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, inside his official residence in the capital.
A confidential informant had told the officers that Henry would meet with Badio that night. Since the assassination, the pair had already met twice in-person, according to investigators.
For weeks, Haitian investigators believed that Henry himself was involved in both the planning of the assassination and a subsequent cover-up.
A private meeting between Henry and one of the top suspects in the case, they believed, would help connect those dots.
The plan was to arrest Badio when he left the house and then, at a later date and with proof of the meeting in hand, arrest Henry as well.
But Badio never showed up.
Henry stayed inside all night, and after sunrise, the officers decided to abandon their mission.
Investigators told CNN they later learned that word of the would-be raid had leaked. Badio and Henry had been tipped off, they said, so the pair called it off.
The failed raid is just one example of Haitian investigators being thwarted in their attempts to investigate the assassination of the president.
Multiple law enforcement sources have told CNN one man lies at the center of much of that obstruction: Ariel Henry. We are not identifying them for security reasons.