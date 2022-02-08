The Michelin star chef blazing a trail for sustainable gastronomy

(CNN) In the quiet, snow-covered Slovenian village of Šentjošt nad Horjulom, where fields stretch for miles, it would be easy to miss the restaurant tucked away on the top of the hill. Grič -- meaning literally "hill" in Slovenian -- has been in the Košir family for generations and the restaurant embodies the concept of eating locally.

Located 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside of Slovenia's capital Ljubljana, the restaurant has an abundance of fresh produce in its gardens and surrounding forests. It is from here that 80% of the menu's ingredients are sourced and dishes are inspired.

"Our philosophy of getting products in the restaurant is very simple," says owner and head chef Luka Košir. "When we start to develop a dish, we check our gardens, what grows there. We check the forest, what is growing in the forest."

Košir believes it is important to have an intimate understanding of where his produce comes from. For his meats, he relies on local producers in the region, and in 2013 he opened his own organic duck farm. "It's very important, I think, for each chef not to lose this feeling of how your products come to the table or how somebody has to produce it so that you can serve it," says Košir.

Košir's duck farm.

This approach to cooking has paid off, and in 2021 Grič was awarded a Michelin Star. Grič was also recognized with a Michelin Green Star for the restaurant's role in blazing a trail for a more sustainable restaurant industry -- something he hopes will be replicated by others.

Read More