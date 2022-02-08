(CNN) As French President Emmanuel Macron visited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv for diplomatic talks on the country's crisis with Russia, Moscow indicated there were "points of convergence" laid out by Macron during his five-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier.

But the Kremlin has poured cold water on reports that the two leaders had agreed to de-escalate the tense standoff on Ukraine's border, where tens of thousands of Russian forces have massed in recent months, drawing warnings from Western officials of an impending invasion.

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday would not confirm any tangible steps toward a resolution, casting a cloud over the French president's shuttle diplomacy as he addressed the media in a joint press conference alongside Zelensky.

Macron told journalists in Kyiv that his trip to Moscow had delivered concrete solutions for stability on the European continent and that Putin said he "would not be the cause of an escalation." He added that the Russian president had promised to respect the Minsk agreements, a ceasefire protocol signed by Ukraine and Russia in 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea and fomented a rebellion in Ukraine's east. Despite the agreement, the two sides have not seen a stable peace.

Putin on Monday insisted in no uncertain terms that Zelensky must implement the peace plan in a press conference with Macron on Monday. "Like it or don't like it, it's your duty, my beauty," Putin said of Zelensky

Read More