West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma filmed kicking and slapping cat

(CNN) Footage of West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping ​a cat has emerged online, leading the French center-back to issue an apology and the Premier League club to condemn the video content​, according to Reuters.

In a video first published by the Sun newspaper Monday, Zouma is filmed seemingly hurling shoes at ​a cat ​in what looks to be a private residence, slapping it across the face, chasing it around the room and kicking it across the floor. Laughter can be heard in the background of the footage. CNN has not independently verified the video.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," the Premier League club said in a statement, Reuters reports.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

Zouma has also issued an apology, the Sun and Reuters report.

