    Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

    By Wayne Sterling, CNN

    Updated 1621 GMT (0021 HKT) February 8, 2022

    Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women&#39;s freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
    (CNN)Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.

    Alpine Skiing
      • Men's Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria
        Biathlon
        • Men's 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
        Cross-Country Skiing
        • Women's Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
        • Men's Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway
        Curling
        • Mixed Doubles: Italy
        Freestyle Skiing
        Luge
        • Women's Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany
        Snowboard
        • Women's Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
        • Men's Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria
          Speed Skating
          • Men's 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands