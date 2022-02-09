Lindsey Jacobellis wins Team USA's first gold medal at Beijing Games with victory in women's snowboard cross

(CNN) Lindsey Jacobellis secured Team USA's first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics with victory in the women's snowboard cross big final on Wednesday.

After near misses at previous Games , the 36-year-old finally topped the podium at her fifth Winter Olympics.

"This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago," Jacobellis told reporters.

"So I felt like I was a winner just that I made it into finals, because that's been a challenge every time.

"All these ladies out here have the potential to win and today it just worked out for me that my starts were good, that my gliding was great, and everything just worked for me today."

Read More