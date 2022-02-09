    Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1532 GMT (2332 HKT) February 9, 2022

    Lindsey Jacobellis won the first gold medal for the United States at Beijing 2022.
    (CNN)There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.

    Alpine Skiing
      • Women's Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia
        Freestyle Skiing
        • Men's Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway
        Luge
        • Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany
        Nordic Combined
        • Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany
        Short Track Speed Skating
        • Men's 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea
          Snowboard