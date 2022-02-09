Johnson signals early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled an early end to all coronavirus restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self-isolate for positive Covid-19 cases, if "encouraging trends" continue.

Johnson said he would present the government's strategy "for living with Covid" when parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions -- including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive -- a full month early," Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The requirement for those who test positive for coronavirus to self-isolate is currently due to expire on March 24. Under the current regulations in England, people have to isolate for at least five days if contacted by the National Health Service's contact tracers and must provide their addresses and the names of people in their household.

Commuters, some continuing to wear face masks, arrive at Waterloo Station during morning rush-hour on February 2, 2022 in London, England.

Covid-19 infection rates across the United Kingdom have fallen since a peak in early January but remain relatively high. On Tuesday, 66,183 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the UK, with 314 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to the latest government data. According to the latest figures from Our World in Data, 72.9% of the population of England is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

