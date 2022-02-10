Paris police ban protests linked to French 'Freedom Convoy'

Paris (CNN) Police in Paris have announced a ban on protests linked to the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that is scheduled to arrive in the French capital from Friday.

Following the "Freedom Convoy" in Canada -- which has seen truckers protesting against vaccine mandates, Covid-19 restrictions and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- demonstrators in France have launched a similar initiative against the country's vaccine pass, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

One convoy of around 100 people left Nice on Wednesday morning bound for Paris, according to BFMTV.

A map from the French convoy organizers shows protesters coming from across the country along five main routes toward the capital. It also highlights the demonstrators' plans to then drive north to Brussels, Belgium. The convoys are due to reach Paris between February 11 and 14.

A man puts a poster reading "Liberty Convoy" on a van before departing for Paris, in Bayonne, southwest France, on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Paris police announced restrictions on protests in the city from Friday to Monday, "due to the risk of public order offenses which could stem from this gathering." The convoys had the objective of "blocking off the capital."

Read More