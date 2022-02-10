Russian anti-doping agency allowed Kamila Valieva to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

(CNN) The International Testing Agency (ITA) has confirmed that 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) failed a drug test taken in December, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Valieva, who helped the ROC take home gold in Monday's figure skating team event, was allowed to compete despite failing the test. It came after a provisional suspension which had been placed on her over the matter was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), according to the ITA.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now appealing the RUSADA's decision, according to a statement from the ITA released Friday.

Russian newspaper RBC Sport reported on Wednesday that a failed drug test was taken in December and has only come to light during the Winter Olympics -- sparking a scandal that continues to delay the medal ceremony of the team event.

