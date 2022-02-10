    Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1704 GMT (0104 HKT) February 10, 2022

    Chloe Kim poses with her medal after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe event.

    (CNN)There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

    Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.
    Alpine Skiing
      • Men's Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria
        Cross-Country Skiing
        • Women's 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway
        Figure Skating
        • Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA
        Freestyle skiing
        • Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America
        Luge
        • Team Relay: Germany
        Snowboard
        • Men's Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
        • Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA
          Speed Skating
          • Women's 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands