Team USA snowboarding legend Shaun White crashes out on final Olympic run

(CNN) US snowboarding great Shaun White ended his legendary career with a disappointing finish in the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the Beijing Olympic games on Friday.

White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding icon, appeared emotional after crashing out of his final run at Friday's event at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

White landed a frontside 1440 to open, but couldn't land his next trick, and skated to the bottom to applause from fans in the crowd.

White was up again a formidable field of contenders. Two-time silver-medalist Ayumu Hirano took gold for Japan, Australia's Scotty James won silver and Swiss Jan Scherrer went home with bronze. White followed in fourth place.

This is the fifth and final Olympics for White, who has been a major Olympic contender since his Winter Games debut at Turin in 2006. He won his three golds in 2006, 2010, and 2018.

