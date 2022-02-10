Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for second time

London (CNN) Prince Charles is in isolation having tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House has said.

The heir to the throne , who is 73 years old, had to cancel his attendance at an event in Winchester on Thursday, according to a Twitter statement from Clarence House.

In a statement issued at midday local time, Clarence House tweeted : "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

This is the second time he has tested positive. Charles first tested positive in late March 2020, as countries around the world were first feeling the effects of the pandemic.

