Why the big table in Moscow? Macron refused a Russian Covid test

(CNN) There's socially distanced, and then there's French President Emmanuel Macron sitting on the opposite end of an enormous table during talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Monday.

There is now insight as to why: The French leader declined the Kremlin's request for a Russian Covid-19 test, the Elysee Palace said Thursday. On Friday, an Elysee spokesperson refused to comment on media reports that Macron did not want Russian doctors getting their hands on his DNA.

The two men spent more than five hours sitting at the table -- estimated to be up to 20 feet (six meters) long -- for head-to-head talks on how to diffuse a potential conflict in Ukraine.

NATO and for the alliance to draw down troops in Eastern Europe. Macron was seeking to stop the massive Russian military buildup of more than 100,000 soldiers from turning into war and to assuage Russia's security grievances, which include demands that Ukraine and Georgia be blocked from ever becoming members ofNATO and for the alliance to draw down troops in Eastern Europe.

But the table itself drew significant attention, with its length shocking many observers and triggering a wave of internet memes.

