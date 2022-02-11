(CNN) The President of North Macedonia walked an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome to school after he heard she was being bullied.

President Stevo Pendarovski held Embla Ademi's hand as he walked her to her elementary school in the city of Gostivar on Monday.

Embla has experienced bullying at school due as a result of having Down syndrome -- a genetic condition that causes learning disabilities, health problems and distinctive facial characteristics -- a spokesperson for the President's office told CNN.

Pendarovski also sat down with Embla's family and gave her gifts, according to a video shared by his office.

Pendarovski "talked to Embla's parents about the challenges she and her family face on a daily basis," and discussed solutions, his office said in a press release.

"The President said that the behavior of those who endanger children's rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development," the statement said.

