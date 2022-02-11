    Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1729 GMT (0129 HKT) February 11, 2022

    Lara Gut-Behrami wins the gold medal during the women's super-G.

    (CNN)There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

    Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.
    Alpine Skiing
      • Women's super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland
        Biathlon
        • Women's 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
        Cross-Country Skiing
        • Men's 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland
        Short Track Speed Skating
        • Women's 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands
        Skeleton
        • Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany
        Snowboard
        • Men's snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
          Speed Skating
          • Men's 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden