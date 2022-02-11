Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday

(CNN)There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women's super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Women's 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men's 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland
Short Track Speed Skating
- Women's 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands
Skeleton
- Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany
Snowboard
- Men's snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
Speed Skating
- Men's 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden