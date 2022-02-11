The greatest Super Bowl records
Most touchdown passes in a game: Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes — a Super Bowl record — as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995.
Most passing yards in a Super Bowl: Tom Brady, then with the New England Patriots, threw for 505 yards in 2018 — and his team still lost to Philadelphia 41-33. Brady broke the record he set just one year earlier when he led his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta.
Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl: San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored eight touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl: Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
Most interceptions in a Super Bowl: Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
Most Super Bowl wins for one player: Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay. He has played in 10 Super Bowls in his 22 seasons.
Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach: Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl: Baltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
Longest pass in a Super Bowl: Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.