Dubai and London (CNN) Being an heir to the throne isn't what it used to be; now you have to actually work. Once a license to while away the days in indulgent obscurity, it's now about developing your own brand so you're known and relevant when you accede.

Prince William's approach was on full display during a busy day of engagements in Dubai this week. He was drafted in by the British government to help promote Brand UK. The royals have long been seen as a unique selling point for the country, and while the family has had its trials and tribulations over the past year, it still exudes stability and strength compared with the chaotic politics of home.

What's unique to William is how he's handling his engagements around the core duties.

Climate is the issue that resonates most with the young people who will be his subjects one day, and he's made it central to his agenda. Before arriving at Expo 2020 Dubai , he met Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, son of the UAE's de facto ruler, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

They planted new mangrove trees in a park that the local government says will capture more than four times as much carbon as an equivalent-sized rainforest. They also provide much needed habitat for wildlife and protect the coastline from flooding and erosion.

