'Freedom Convoy' protesters enter Paris and block traffic before they're dispersed with tear gas

Paris (CNN) Protesters in a so-called "Freedom Convoy" made it past police checkpoints in central Paris on Saturday, with demonstrators completely blocking traffic in the French capital before they were met with tear gas fired by officers.

The rallies against France's Covid-19 vaccine pass follow Canada's "Freedom Convoy," which has seen truckers protesting against vaccine mandates, Covid-19 restrictions and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Authorities in Paris and Brussels announced a ban on the convoys Thursday, after which 7,200 police officers and gendarmes -- French military police -- were deployed to various locations across the French capital for three days.

A map produced by the French convoy organizers showed a plan for protesters to come across the country along five main routes toward the city. It also highlights the demonstrators' plans to then drive north to Brussels, Belgium's capital.

The protesters largely blocked traffic on Saturday around the Arc de Triomphe junction, and were waving French flags from their trucks and cars.