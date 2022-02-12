Moscow (CNN) Read most headlines coming out of the West around Ukraine, and the situation looks dire.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "could begin at any time"-- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "American citizens should leave now" -- President Joe Biden. "The number of (Russian) troops is going up, while the warning time is going down" -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In Kyiv, many embassies are advising their citizens to pack their bags and leave as fresh shipments of military aid -- including pallets of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles -- arrive on the tarmac in Ukraine.

But in Moscow, it's still possible to get a late booking at the swish Café Pushkin, although it's a bit harder to get a table at another prime people-watching venue, Dr. Zhivago, a stone's throw from Red Square.

That's not to suggest the Ukraine crisis is not front and center in Russia.

