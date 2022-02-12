    Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

    By Wayne Sterling, CNN

    Updated 1509 GMT (2309 HKT) February 12, 2022

    Gold medalists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate during the mixed team snowboard cross flower ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 12, 2022.
    (CNN)There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

    Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.
    Biathlon
      • Men's 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
        Cross-Country Skiing
        • Women's 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee
        Skeleton
        • Women: Hannah Neise, Germany
        Ski Jumping
        • Men's large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway
        Snowboard
        • Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA
          Short Track Speed Skating
          • Men's 500m: Gao Tingyu, China