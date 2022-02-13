Floor collapses at London bar, leaving 13 injured

London (CNN) A mezzanine floor collapsed at a bar in east London on Saturday, leaving more than a dozen people injured.

The London Air Ambulance Service (LAS) responded to reports at 4:44 p.m. local time that an area of the building had given way at the Two More Years bar and restaurant in Hackney Wick, close to the site of the 2012 Olympic Games hosted in the British capital.

Emergency services worked together to treat 13 injured people, three of whom sustained potentially severe injuries and 10 more had minor injuries, while four were taken to the hospital, LAS said in a statement.

The ambulance service declared the collapse "a major incident," and dispatched incident response officers, paramedics and fast response unit car crews to the scene.

About 50 people had left the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived at the location, the organization said in a press statement.

