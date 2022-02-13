The West is a player in the Ukraine information war. Unlike Russia, it has to convince the public

(CNN) Corpses strewn through wrecked buildings in the aftermath of an apparently deadly explosion . Distraught mourners, grieving for lost loved ones. And amid the smoldering ruins, evidence of Western military equipment.

In a world all too familiar with graphic images of one disaster after another, it's easy to imagine the grim footage.

And the United States says that's exactly what this is: make-believe violence. It says Russia is plotting to stage a fake attack, and shoot a gory propaganda video of it, as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine. The clip would frame the Ukrainian military -- and by extension, their NATO allies -- for an attack on Russian-speaking people.

But while the US government declassified the information about the alleged plot last week, it didn't share any of its underlying evidence with the public. In a heated briefing room exchange last week, journalists demanded proof to support the claim, with one reporter accusing the State Department of veering into "Alex Jones territory."

"We are trying to deter the Russians from moving forward with this type of activity. That is why we are making it public," Price said, before adding: "If you doubt the credibility of the US government, of the British government, of other governments, and want to find solace in information that the Russians are putting out, that is for you to do. "

The US claim came days after the British government warned of a Russian plot to install a pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine, citing intelligence that it also declined to release publicly. Analysts said the developments showed the West was becoming more determined to take on Russia in the information war, a sphere in which the Kremlin has often had the upper hand in recent years.

But that is not without its risks.

It is one thing to try to deter potential disinformation campaigns, which are designed to give plausible deniability to leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it becomes another when a liberal democracy relies on unpublished intelligence to convince an already skeptical public of a looming threat.

News of the alleged false flag attack comes at a time of historically low levels of public trust in the US and British governments . As a result, there is more pressure for officials to lift the veil on their intelligence.

"During the Cold War, most people knew about the Soviet threat, and we did not need to provide evidence to show that was an issue," said Dan Lomas, an intelligence and security studies lecturer at London's Brunel University, explaining that in a "bipolar world the threat was pretty real to more people."

Western intelligence agencies during the Cold War would "collect, analyze information, and then provide that to governments who will then use that to shape policy responses," he said. That process is less straightforward in our current multipolar world. "Now we are getting into a world of multiple threats, the water has been muddied, and often evidence needs to be cited to justify policy actions taken" by liberal democracies, Lomas said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a briefing in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022.

Despite last Thursday's heated briefing room exchange, four disinformation analysts CNN spoke to were adamant that declassifying intelligence of this sort was unprecedented for the US.

They said it also showed that democracies were finally taking pre-emptive action against the Kremlin's disinformation playbook -- which primed Russians for the 2014 invasion of Crimea and caught out NATO and its allies.

Russian Ambassador to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told CNN last week that Moscow was not planning any false flag operations as a pretext to invade Ukraine.

But Russia is no stranger to such tactics. "In 2014, an actress claimed that a little boy had been crucified in the Donbas, and that was completely false," said Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert and fellow at the Wilson Center, a non-partisan think tank. "It was debunked, but this story ran on Russian media and, to my knowledge, they still run with that story."

Jankowicz told CNN that Russia had "handily misattributed footage from the Balkan wars that they claimed to be from South Ossetia and Abkhazia" during its five-day war with Georgia in 2008. She said "prebuttals" to Russian disinformation were a vital deterrent in an information war in which the West has largely been on the back foot.

Patchy record

A satellite image shows deployment of troop housing area and military vehicles in Rechitsa, Belarus on February 9. Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning to attack Ukraine, despite its massive troop buildup in the region.

But there are credible reasons for not revealing intelligence: doing so risks unmasking sources and divulging the methodologies employed to gather it.

Lomas said that in 1927 the British government read out diplomatic signals intelligence in Parliament to justify a raid on a Soviet trade delegation in London. "The Russians then knew that their communications were being read by the British government," he explained. As a result, Russia changed its messaging system, impacting Britain's ability to intercept Russian communications for years.

Yet journalists are understandably wary of reporting messages they are unable to verify independently -- especially when the official narrative hasn't always proved accurate.

Last August, when a Hellfire missile fired by a US drone struck a car in a Kabul compound, the Pentagon insisted that the dead were terrorists. An investigation later revealed that all those killed were civilians , among them seven children.

Past intelligence failures, like the "weapons of mass destruction" given as the rationale for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, continue to haunt public opinion of American and British interventions.

In 2013, the British government lost a parliamentary vote on joining US-led airstrikes in Syria despite intelligence linking Syrian government forces to a chemical weapons attack in Damascus. Polling at the time showed the majority of the British public opposed airstrikes. Ahead of the vote, then-Prime Minister David Cameron said : "One thing is indisputable: The well of public opinion was well and truly poisoned by the Iraq episode, and we need to understand the public skepticism."

Nevertheless, there are ways to fix the credibility problem. Lomas suggests finding a better messenger.

When the British government alleged in January that Russia was looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv, the revelation came just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled in a political crisis over alleged parties in Downing Street while the UK was under Covid-19 restrictions.

This meant that Britain's release of sensitive intelligence was greeted with skepticism by some commentators, who wondered whether the hawkish tone was part of a strategy designed to help keep Johnson in power.

Lomas said the news might have landed better if it had been announced by Britain's intelligence agencies, since "polling consistently tells us that intelligence agencies and ... civil servants are trusted far more than politicians in delivering key messages."

Information wars

The debate over how to handle intelligence-based claims presented without evidence shows just how uneven the playing field is when dealing with autocracies such as Russia -- which has long used the information space as an active front in its conflicts.

Most recently, Russia accused the search and rescue volunteer organization, the "White Helmets" group, in 2018 of chemical attacks linked to the Syrian regime -- a Moscow ally. The group, celebrated internationally for their live-saving work in Syria, was a frequent target of pro-Kremlin disinformation sites, which sought to delegitimize their work by claiming they were terrorists or stooges of Western intelligence

"All we have on our side is the truth," said Jankowicz. "Russia is willing to create troll accounts and other false amplifiers, and play with the facts, and manipulate images." "It is not fighting fire with fire in that regard," she explained. "We're always going to be a little bit less equipped to deal with this stuff."