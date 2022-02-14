(CNN) Canada-born Kaillie Humphries​, winner of the first-ever Olympic gold in the monobob, says she "never gave up" on herself.

It's the third Olympic gold medal for the 36-year-old but the first while representing the US -- Humphries switched allegiances after ​filing a harassment complaint ​with Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) in ​2018.

"A lot of things were going through my mind. It has been a journey to get here and it hasn't always been guaranteed," said Humphries after her victory.

"It hasn't always been easy. I have had a lot of fears and doubts. I have had highs and lows."

Humphries won her first gold medal in the two-woman bobsled event back in Vancouver 2010, before defending her title in Sochi 2014.