Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA after almost three-year ban

(CNN) The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced on Monday that they have granted Tyreke Evans' request to be reinstated as a player after being banned for nearly three years.

Evans was "dismissed and disqualified" from the NBA on May 17, 2019, for "testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the NBA said in its statement.

The 32-year-old now is an unrestricted free agent and can negotiate contacts with any team immediately and, from noon E.T on Friday, can sign a contract.

Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2019.

During his time away from the court, he has posted videos on his Instagram account of him staying in basketball shape.

Read More