Dogs can recognize their owners just by their voice

(CNN) You might already be sure your dog can recognize you by your voice, but they might not even need their vision or smell to guide them, according to a new study.

Dogs can recognize their owners by their voices alone by making use of some of the same voice properties as humans do, such as pitch and noisiness, a team of researchers found.

"This is the first demonstration that dogs can tell apart their owner's voice from many others," Andics Attila, leader of the lab where the study was carried out, said in a press release Tuesday.

The researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary, invited 28 dogs and their owners to play hide-and-seek in the lab, with the dogs tasked with finding their owners behind one of two hiding places while a stranger hid behind the other one.

They played the owner's voice from the owner's hiding place, and a stranger's voice from the other hiding place, both reading out recipes in a neutral tone.

