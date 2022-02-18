Two passengers trapped as fire breaks out on Greek ferry

(CNN) Rescue operations are underway to free two people trapped on a ferry in Greece after it caught fire, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of passengers and crew, the Hellenic Coast Guard told CNN on Friday.

The Euroferry Olympia ship had 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, according to a Coast Guard statement.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths or severe injuries.

The ship was sailing under the Italian flag and was northeast of the island of Ereikousa, close to Corfu, when the fire broke out.

It was en route from Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece to Brindisi in southern Italy.

Read More