Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor dies at the age of 80

(CNN) Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80, the Washington Commanders announced on Saturday.

"Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history," Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement.

Taylor, who was drafted third overall in the 1964 National Football League Draft out of Arizona State, spent his entire 14-year career with the Washington team. Taylor was named Associated Press Rookie of the Year the same year he was drafted.

By 1967, he earned a first team All-Pro selection. He played running back and wide receiver and made eight Pro Bowls.

Taylor retired in 1977 as the NFL all-time leading receiver.

