(CNN) Elana Meyers Taylor became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history after she won the bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh at Beijing 2022 on Saturday -- and one of the American bobsledder's initial emotions was a sense of being overwhelmed by her achievement.

The medal is the fifth for Meyers Taylor -- passing Shani Davis' four -- as the 37-year-old became the most decorated woman Olympic bobsledder of all-time.

"That is overwhelming," said Meyers Taylor when she was asked about surpassing Davis' record.

"It's so crazy to hear that stat and to know that I'm part of a legacy that's bigger than me. Hopefully it just encourages more and more black athletes to come out to winter sports and not just black athletes, winter sports for everybody.

"We want everybody to come out regardless of the colour of your skin. We want winter sports to be for everybody, regardless of race, regardless of socio-economic class.

Read More