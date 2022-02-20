(CNN) You don't have to wait long in the grandstands at a NASCAR race before someone references the 1990 fan-favorite film "Days of Thunder," or its most famous quote, "Rubbin', son, is racing."

A sold-out crowd in Florida is bound to see contact and fireworks, as cars bump-draft their way to the front and jostle three-wide when 40 competitors take the green flag at the Daytona 500, NASCAR's annual premier event.

Clear skies are forecast for the race set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Before drivers hit the track, here's what you need to know to get up to speed for "The Great American Race."

Michael McDowell celebrates in victory lane after winning the 2021 Daytona 500.

Out with the old, in with the new