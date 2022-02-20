These were some of the highs and lows at the 2022 Winter Olympics

(CNN) The 2022 Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday after weeks of hard-won victories and heartbreaking disappointments.

And Norway did what Norway does best, topping the medal table after 109 events on snow and ice.

CNN looks at some of the most memorable moments from Beijing 2022.

Valieva embroiled in controversy -- and places fourth

Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skating phenom expected to score gold in the women's free skate final, faltered while in the midst of a drugs test scandal.

In December, the teen tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication used to treat angina and which can increase blood flow to the heart, experts say.

The results didn't come to light until Valieva was already in Beijing and had won gold in the figure skating team event as she became the first woman to land a quad -- a jump that involves four spins in the air.

Despite Valieva's positive test, she was allowed to compete in the individual figure skating event on the grounds that she was a minor.

During her final program this week, though, she fell several times on the ice and placed fourth behind fellow Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, who came in first and second respectively. She finished her routine in tears.

Now, eyes are trained on Valieva's coach, a team doctor and the competitive figure skating community in Russia for their roles in what happened to Valieva.

Nathan Chen wins gold in a redemptive performance

Chen finally won the gold medal he set out to claim in 2018.

A composed yet jubilant Nathan Chen gave the performance of his career in the men's single skating competition -- and claimed what was rightfully his after a shocking loss at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Skating to a medley of songs including Elton John's "Rocket Man," Chen confidently executed a whopping five quad jumps and ended a nearly five-minute performance with a triumphant smile.

"I definitely wanted to be able to get past that," Chen told CNN of his 2018 performance, in which he fell and failed to medal.

"I wanted to be able to have two short programs that I felt very proud of and fulfilled by, and I'm really glad that I was able to have that experience here."

Gu dominates her first Olympics

Gu won three medals this year, including two golds.

The 18-year-old freeski superstar won three medals at her first Winter Olympics, including two golds. And in her last program, after a near-perfect performance on the women's halfpipe, she even took a well-deserved victory lap.

Born in the US but competing for China, a decision that has been under its fair share of scrutiny , Gu had one of the splashiest Olympics debuts this year. And she made some history while she was at it -- she's the first freestyle skier to earn three medals at a single Games.

"It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I've ever experienced in my life," she told reporters after her win. "It has changed my life forever."

Norway keeps winning and breaks a record

Norway's Therese Johaug celebrates winning gold in the 30km cross-country skiing on Saturday.

Norway won 16 gold medals in Beijing, the most any country has won in a single Winter Games. The country's competitors have earned gold in cross-country skiing, speed skating and biathlon, among others.

CNN's Henry Enten says Norway has two big benefits powering its Olympics success: Ideal weather for winter sports and money -- the country is a wealthy country, with its GDP in the top 35 worldwide. Winter sports require a lot of gear, training and funds.

Mikaela Shiffrin ends the Games without an individual medal

Shiffrin's Olympic run had three DNF (did-not-finish) at Beijing 2022 in events she's previously medaled in.