Here's how to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

(CNN) From legendary draft picks to a Grammy Award-winning music lineup, the buildup to the 71st NBA All-Star game has reached a fever pitch.

The game, which will air live Sunday on TNT at 8 p.m. ET, will see LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

This is the second consecutive season in which team Lebron and Team Durant will go head-to-head.

The final countdown

Since Friday evening, fans have been treated to a series of events, including Saturday's star-studded performance by DJ Khaled and friends.

