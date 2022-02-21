Saudi Arabia claims victory in its first ever women's international match

(CNN) It was a historic day for Saudi Arabia as the women's national football team played, and won, its first official international match on Sunday.

The Saudis traveled to the Maldives to beat the Seychelles 2-0 in a friendly which comes just a month after the final team was named.

It will now face the Maldives in its second match on Thursday at the National Stadium in Malé.

The team was congratulated by Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who called it a "historic day."

"I want to congratulate the @saudiFF and their Women's National Football Team for their first ever official @FIFAcom match," he wrote on Twitter

