Rory McIlroy says golf's proposed Super League is 'dead in the water' as stars announce commitment to PGA Tour

(CNN) As rumors circulate that some of the world's top professional golfers would join the proposed Golf Super League, a handful have reiterated their commitment to the PGA Tour and dealt the new venture a big blow.

Major winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau -- both heavily linked to the new, lucrative tour -- both released statements on Sunday, stating their desire to remain on the PGA Tour.

And Rory McIlroy, when asked about the speculation as well as Johnson and DeChambeau's statements, said he believes the Super League is "dead in the water."

"Who's left? Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one. It's dead in the water in my opinion. I just can't see any reason why anyone would go," the 32-year-old said after his final round at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

"No one really knew where Bryson stood. I was really glad to see DJ and Bryson put out those statements this week. We all want to play against the best players in the world and they're certainly two of the best players in the world."

