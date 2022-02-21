NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James and Steph Curry put on a show in Team James victory over Team Durant

(CNN) LeBron James hit the game-winning shot on his return to Cleveland to give his team a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game.

Team James was given a target of 163 to win the game after Team Durant led by 139-138 going into the fourth quarter, with 24 points added to the leading score in memory of Kobe Bryant's old jersey number.

Steph Curry earned the new Kobe Bryant Trophy as the All-Star Game's most valuable player after hitting 50 points -- just two shy of Anthony Davis' all-time record -- and a new All-Star Game record 16 three-pointers.

Curry shattered the previous record of nine set by Paul George in 2016.

The Golden State Warriors guard and his All-Star game teammate James, who scored 24 points, were among the players honored at half time in the top 75 NBA players of all time, a list drawn up to celebrate the league's 75th anniversary.

