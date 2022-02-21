The Winter Olympics don't really represent the world: Costs, climate and quotas keep the majority off the podium

(CNN) At 38, Benjamin Alexander became Jamaica's first ever alpine skier to compete in the Winter Olympics -- just six years after he first strapped on skis.

In his first few years in the sport, skiing with friends, he attracted a lot of attention.

"Being the only Black representative in the group, even though I am only half-Black and being of Jamaican heritage, people kept throwing jokes, sideways jokes at me about 'Cool Runnings,' the Jamaican bobsled team and, 'You should go to the Olympics,'" Alexander told CNN Sport

Benjamin Alexander represented Jamaica in alpine skiing -- a first for the island nation.

Although the Summer Games are often heralded as a melting pot -- 11,417 athletes from 206 countries and regions across 33 sports participated in Tokyo 2020 -- the Winter Games are nowhere near as diverse, with 91 delegations taking part at Beijing 2022.

That's five times more than the number of teams represented in the first Winter Games in Chamonix, France in 1924.

