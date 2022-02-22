Putin's speech was shocking to many, but not to people in Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) The morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine had no right to exist as an independent state, many in the country's capital of Kyiv appeared glad to see the world waking up to a reality they've been living for years.

"It's been like this for 15 years. He has always been lying. This is not diplomacy, it's just idiocy," Kyiv resident Nina Vasylenko told CNN.

Waiting for a bus with her friend and former classmate Ala Bovtun, Vasylenko, who said she was "60+" years old, said that the fact that Putin officially recognized two breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine as independent makes no difference.

"The Russian army was there a long time ago," she said.

Kateryna Cherepanova, a 38-year old from the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine, said the speech the Russian leader delivered on Monday was "disgusting."

