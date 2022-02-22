US Soccer and USWNT reach $24M agreement on equal pay dispute

(CNN) US Soccer and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) have agreed to resolve "the outstanding equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since March 2019."

In a joint statement on Tuesday, US Soccer and the USWNT said, "We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer.

"Getting to this day has not been easy. The U.S. Women's National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes. Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow.

"Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women's soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe."

As part of the agreement, US Soccer will pay $22 million to the players in the case as well as an "additional $2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women's and girls' soccer."

